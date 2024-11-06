Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0661

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $466.75 million and $36.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.37 or 0.03530492 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00012194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

