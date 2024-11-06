nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
nVent Electric Trading Up 10.5 %
NYSE NVT traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $86.57.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.
