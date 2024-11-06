Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Decreased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. 40,493 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.