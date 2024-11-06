Notcoin (NOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $158.72 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Notcoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $643.21 million and approximately $158.72 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74,302.40 or 0.99769579 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,985.38 or 0.99343898 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00639602 USD and is up 10.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $129,106,210.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.