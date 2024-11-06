Northstar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

