Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $340.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. 213,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,633. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Navios Maritime Partners

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.