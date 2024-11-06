National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 115.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.76. 870,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,598. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

