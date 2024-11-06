National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Down 6.6 %

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 721,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $658.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

