MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MRC Global Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of MRC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 986,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.