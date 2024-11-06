Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

