Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $530.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $398.21 and a one year high of $538.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

