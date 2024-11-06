Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.