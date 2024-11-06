Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CINF opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

