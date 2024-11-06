Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.50 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $13,260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 981,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

WDC stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,303.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,561 shares of company stock worth $13,309,042. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

