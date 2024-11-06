Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.19 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 827,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Baird R W lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.