Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 29178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,845.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,845.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,905 shares of company stock worth $368,439 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 59.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 131,453 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies



Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

