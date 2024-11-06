Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MPB opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPB. StockNews.com downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid Penn Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Albert J. Evans acquired 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $249,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,004. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $285,241 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.