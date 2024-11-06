Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $146.78 million and approximately $617,782.05 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.72292404 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $618,446.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

