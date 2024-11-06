Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87,561 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after buying an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

