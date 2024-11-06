MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,163,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,499,341 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $12.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

