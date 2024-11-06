MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.55-$0.95 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $292.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

