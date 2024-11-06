Masaru Matsuda Sells 5,015 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $43,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,409.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

