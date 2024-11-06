Masaru Matsuda Sells 5,015 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $43,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,409.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
ARQT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARQT
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.