Martin Monro Buys 15,000 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Martin Monro acquired 15,000 shares of Service Stream stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$22,620.00 ($14,980.13).

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Service Stream’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Service Stream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.