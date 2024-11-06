Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.34 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

