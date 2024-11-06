Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 992 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $368.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

