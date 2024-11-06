Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,054 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.56. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

