Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 20,313 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $500.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.89.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.00.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

