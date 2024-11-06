MagnetGold (MTG) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $74.22 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,001.12 or 0.99418841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,257.29 or 0.98391772 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars.

