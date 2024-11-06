Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 89,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 248,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 145,506 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

