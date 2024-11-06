LimeWire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.99 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $34.99 million and $4.09 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,309.72 or 0.99509692 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,383.57 or 0.98285927 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,989,926 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 300,989,926.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.11855539 USD and is up 16.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,772,385.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

