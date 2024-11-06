LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $107.60. 114,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $102.51. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.