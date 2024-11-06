Leslie Global Wealth LLC Purchases 14,374 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $196.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

