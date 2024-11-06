Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Forecast for Waters Q1 Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.16 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra set a $389.00 target price on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.85.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $387.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.05 and a 200-day moving average of $326.09. Waters has a one year low of $241.95 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

