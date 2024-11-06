Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.45 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 90.30 ($1.18). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.16), with a volume of 685,925 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.
