LandWolf (SOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.02 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $15,895.58 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LandWolf (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,265.98 or 0.99996201 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74,255.61 or 0.99982231 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,835,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,835,926 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,835,956.136932. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00135012 USD and is up 23.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $21,203.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LandWolf (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandWolf (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.