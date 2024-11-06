Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LANC stock traded up $8.93 on Wednesday, reaching $200.28. 227,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,890. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.72. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $161.54 and a 1-year high of $215.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,362. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. Stephens lowered their price target on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

