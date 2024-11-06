Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.83 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
TSE:GUD opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
GUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
