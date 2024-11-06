Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.83 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$28,919.00. In other Knight Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$28,919.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$1,839,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,544. Corporate insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

GUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

