Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,960,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,260,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KGC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.