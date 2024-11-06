Kaia Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Kaia token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $710.49 million and $25.71 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaia has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaia

Kaia was first traded on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,862,723,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,862,695,125 tokens. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,862,368,623.438604. The last known price of Kaia is 0.12166218 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $24,251,066.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

