Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.29 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 39042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

