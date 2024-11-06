JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 133,675 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,675 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 446,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.