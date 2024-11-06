JNBA Financial Advisors Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 233,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.