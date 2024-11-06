JNBA Financial Advisors Has $718,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $6.89 on Wednesday, reaching $251.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,812. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.