Jennifer Phillips Sells 25,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 829,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,722.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jennifer Phillips sold 38,916 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,088.36.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Forge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Forge Global by 29.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 166.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

