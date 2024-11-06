Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.77 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 26002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.