Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY25 guidance to $5.78-5.87 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.780-5.870 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 789,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $142.93 and a 12 month high of $189.36.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

