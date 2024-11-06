Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY25 guidance to $5.78-5.87 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.780-5.870 EPS.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 789,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $142.93 and a 12 month high of $189.36.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
