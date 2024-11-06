iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.54 and last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 19705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $416,000.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

