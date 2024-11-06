iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.76 and last traded at $98.65, with a volume of 198506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.