iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Dechtman Wealth Management LLC

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWL traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $105.60 and a 12-month high of $144.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

