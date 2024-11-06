iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,431,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

IWP stock opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

